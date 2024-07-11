NEET-UG: Who is Nitin Vijay AKA NV Sir, Founder, Motion Education? Why did he withdraw his SC petition?

In the midst of the uproar against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) exam and the various irregularities that surfaced, one of the frontrunners from the industry backed out from the good fight, raising several eyebrows and eventually, fingers as well.

While students are precariously suspended in a situation that further creates a sense of confusion, many fear that the withdrawal of the support of the industry's big players might slacken their cause.



The Pandey-Vijay Saga

Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, an EdTech company jumped onto the bandwagon, creating a discussion surrounding the affair. His YouTube channels were flooded with videos informing viewers about the disputes and complications that arose with the exam this year. Most of his videos in a short form format have garnered more than 200k views.

One such video that he had uploaded questioned the National Testing Agency (NTA) as to how the 1563 students were awarded grace marks, who was given the grace marks, how much and on what basis. The video till now has garnered more than 244k views along with other videos on the Physicswallah channel.

Not only this, the educator and entrepreneur went straight to the apex court of the country by filing a petition on June 4, 2024, demanding that the issue of the award of grace marks awarded to students be looked into, and had requested the Supreme Court to scrutinise the conducting affairs further, and the results. It may be recalled that the National Testing Agency (NTA), a day after the results which were declared, on June 5, had informed about the allocation of grace marks to certain candidates to make up for the time loss at certain exam centres.