Kerala Student Union protest over plus one seat issues. Here are details

Today, Tuesday, July 9, the Congress's student wing Kerala Student Union (KSU) carried out a march to the state assembly in protest against the alleged lack of seats in plus one (Class XI) for students, especially in the northern Malabar region of Kerala. The union's activists marched towards the Assembly, climbed on top of the barricades set up by the police and shouted slogans against the ruling Left government and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, PTI reported.





Following this, the police resorted to the use of water cannons to disperse the protestors, however, the KSU activists did not budge and were seen throwing sticks and other things at the police. The protest turned violent when protestors clashed with the police personnel, resulting in the use of lathi-charge against the activists, who had turned up in large numbers.

It is reported that KSU State President Aloshious Xavier was injured in the lathi charge and was seen being taken to the hospital in a police vehicle. After the use of lathi-charge, the protestors ran away in several directions with the police running after them, as stated in a report by PTI.

This year, the minister said the total number of applications in Malappuram is 82,466. Of this, 4,352 have secured admission in other districts. This leaves 78,114 applicants, as stated in a report by Onmanorama.