"No more NEET", DMK student wing to hold protest today

The students wing of the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) in Tamil Nadu on today, Wednesday, July 3 held a protest against NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), reiterating the party's demand for the abolition of the central qualifying test for medical admissions.

The protest, titled "No More NEET" was led by the party's Students Wing Secretary and Kancheepuram MLA, CVMP Ezhilarasan. The protesters were clad in black. Senior party leader and DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi addressed the protesters. The agitation was held at Valluvar Kottam, PTI reported.

The protest comes days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed yet another resolution, seeking NEET exemption for the state. The agitation was also held against the backdrop of the recent irregularities regarding the NEET examination.

The DMK has been opposing NEET for a long, claiming it is against social justice and state's rights and has been insisting that marks secured in the Class XII exams should be the criteria for medical admissions, PTI reported.

NEET 2024

On the other hand, several petitions urging for cancellation of NEET UG 2024 are scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court on July 8 by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Owing to paper leaks, malpractices, grace marks and other such acts, the medical entrance has led to panic, stress and anxiety for the lakhs of students who appeared for it.