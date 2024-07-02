Madhya Pradesh Congress staged protest over nursing college scam

On July 1, Congress staged a protest on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly over a nursing college "scam" and demanded the resignation of state cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang. The Congress demonstrated in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the state Assembly, before the beginning of the house processings.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "Nursing scam has been going on with thousands of youth in the state for the last several years. The way State Minister Vishwas Sarang (previously medical education minister) illegally collected Rs 20,000 a seat from the operators of the nursing colleges, about Rs 200-300 crores were collected in the entire state. Minister Sarang, his committee and the Nursing Council are responsible for this," as stated in a report by ANI.

"The Nursing Council went against the rules and made changes in the rules according to its own. The high court reprimanded it for this, but the government did not pay attention to it. We want the state government to discuss the issue through the assembly session. The youth of the entire state should get justice and their exams should be held on time," he added.

Further, the LoP said, "To prevent such scams in future, we demand the resignation of Minister Vishwas Sarang." Similarly, Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria claimed that the nursing scam was the biggest scam in the state after Vyapam and cheating was done with the future of the youth of the state.

Demanding the resignation of Minister Sarang on moral grounds, the MLA said, "The nursing scam is the biggest scam in the state after Vyapam. Cheating was done with the future of the youth. The way the minister approved the nursing colleges by sidelining the rules and laws for his close aides, it is under question."

"For the first time, it is seen that CBI officers are also involved in the scam, when the CBI officers get corrupt, won't the minister get corrupt? So these are our questions and the government will have to answer," Bhuria said, adding that the minister should resign till an investigation is initiated.