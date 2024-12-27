AIIMS report flags nine MAJOR lapses in RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case investigation

A special report prepared by an expert team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has revealed significant irregularities in the investigation of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. This was stated in a report by ETV Bharat.

The eight-page document, compiled by an 11-member Multi-Institutional Medical Board (MIMB) led by forensic expert Adarsh Kumar, highlights nine major lapses, including improper crime scene preservation and violations during the autopsy process. The report has been submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The MIMB, after analysing the autopsy videography and related evidence, confirmed that the trainee doctor was strangled and killed in the intervening night of August 8 and 9.

Evidence of rape was found, with the victim's hymen torn and bite marks discovered on her body. Saliva samples matched those of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer arrested on August 11. The report dismissed the possibility of multiple perpetrators, stating that the brutal act could have been committed by a single individual.



The report also noted irregularities during the autopsy, such as the presence of unauthorised individuals who used personal phones to take videos and photographs.

Additionally, no semen was found, leading experts to suggest that either a blunt object was inserted or a condom was used. Other findings included pieces of glass and braces in the victim's mouth.



The detailed findings underscore glaring lapses in procedure and raise questions about the integrity of the initial investigation.