IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur report record job offers in placement season

The 2024-25 placement season has commenced robustly for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi and Kanpur, with students securing over 1,200 and 1,109 job offers, respectively. These offers include both final placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs) obtained through internships.

At IIT Delhi, approximately 1,150 students have been uniquely selected, while IIT Kanpur reports 1,035 accepted offers, as per Times of India.

Prominent recruiters at IIT Delhi include American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle, Deutsche India, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, and Microsoft.

Students have received over 50 international offers from more than 15 companies across countries such as Japan, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IIT Kanpur has observed a 27 per cent increase in international offers compared to the previous year, totalling 28. Additionally, there is a significant rise in placements within core industries, reflecting increased student interest in these sectors. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also contributed notably, with BPCL emerging as a top recruiter in this category.

Over 250 companies attended Phase 1 of the placement session at IIT Kanpur, including BPCL, NPCI, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Cars24, and FedEx.