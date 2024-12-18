RPSC recruitment 2024: 575 assistant professor posts vacant

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 575 assistant professors. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, http://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, until February 10, 2025, according to a report by India Today.



This recruitment drive aims to address vacancies across various disciplines in government colleges throughout Rajasthan. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the official notification for detailed information about eligibility criteria, the selection process, and application requirements.



RPSC recruitment 2024 vacancy

The recruitment drive is for 575 assistant professor positions, with vacancies spread across multiple subjects in Science, Arts, and Commerce. Candidates can access the subject-wise vacancy details via the official notification available on the RPSC website.



RPSC Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria

To apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:



- Educational qualifications: Applicants must possess a master’s degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject. Additionally, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) or an equivalent examination recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

- Age limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age as of July 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.



RPSC Recruitment 2024 application process

1. Visit the official RPSC website at http://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the recruitment section and select the link for assistant professor posts.

3. Complete the registration process and fill out the application form with accurate details.

4. Upload all required documents and pay the application fee as per your category.

5. Apply and take a printout for future reference.



Application fees

- General: Rs 600

- Other Backward Class/ Most Backward Classes (OBC/MBC) (Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 400

- Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (SC/ST): Rs 300



Selection process

The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview. The written exam includes three papers:



- Paper I and II: Subject-specific syllabus.

- Paper III: General knowledge.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the RPSC website for updates on exam dates and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.