D Gukesh becomes youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh made history today, December 12, by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. As reported by NDTV, the 18-year-old secured a dramatic victory over defending champion Ding Liren of China in Game 14 of the World Championship held in Singapore.

Gukesh capitalised on a costly blunder by Ding, who moved his rook adjacent to his king, ensuring a decisive win without the need for a tiebreaker.

According to NDTV, this victory makes Gukesh (18 years, 8 months, and 14 days) the youngest world champion in chess history, surpassing the legendary Garry Kasparov, who earned the title in 1985 at 22. Gukesh is also the second Indian to claim the title after Viswanathan Anand, a four-time world champion.

The young champion's journey was far from smooth — he suffered a setback in Game 1 but showcased resilience by levelling the series in Game 3. NDTV notes that Gukesh qualified for the championship after winning the prestigious Candidates Tournament earlier this year.

A visibly emotional Gukesh was seen shedding tears after his victory. A video capturing this poignant moment has gone viral, underlining the significance of this milestone in his career.

With this achievement, Gukesh joins an elite list of youngest world champions, including Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen, solidifying his status as a rising legend in the chess world.