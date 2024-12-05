IIT Kharagpur: Nine students bag job offers with over Rs 1 crore per annum on Day 1 of placements

On the first day of the phase one placements for the 2024-25 academic year, nine students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur secured job offers with pay packages surpassing Rs 1 crore.

The highest offer so far stands at an impressive Rs 2.1 crore, according to a report by The Times of India.

In total, the institute has received over 800 offers, including pre-placement ones, with 13 international offers among them. The roles are primarily in software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering sectors.

Prominent companies participating on the first day include Apple, Capital One, DE Shaw, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Quantbox, Databricks, Squarepoint Capital, Ebullient Securities, and Samsara. Among these, companies like Capital One, Microsoft, Qualcomm, American Express, Flipkart, Meesho, and Mastercard have made a significant number of offers.

A press statement from IIT Kharagpur highlighted that many of the leading companies, that had visited the campus for internships in July 2024, also registered for the placement process. Interviews are being conducted in a hybrid mode, with a substantial number of companies participating in person.

Rajib Maity, Chairperson of the Career Development Centre (CDC), attributed the success to a targeted outreach strategy that has allowed IIT-Kharagpur to collaborate with a diverse range of companies. "This has been crucial in navigating the evolving market and ensuring excellence in the placement process," Maity said.

Director VK Tewari also expressed pride in the placement results, noting, "Even amid a competitive job market, IIT-Kharagpur stands out with over 750 offers on the first day alone."