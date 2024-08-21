As many as 200 Odisha students bag JSW Udaan Scholarship to pursue higher education

In its continuous endeavour to support education and encourage talented students towards higher studies, JSW Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (JSW BPSL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is carrying forward the legacy of JSW Udaan Scholarship through the JSW Foundation for the last three years in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda Districts of Odisha.

A grand felicitation ceremony for JSW Udaan Scholarship achievers for the year 2023-24 was arranged at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Sambalpur, stated a press release from the institute.

The event, attended by representatives from six local colleges, honoured around 200 students for their academic excellence.

The JSW Udaan Scholarship supports students from economically weaker sections in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts. The programme has provided financial help for the pursuit of higher studies to more than 631 students, including 433 students in the last year alone.