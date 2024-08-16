FIR to be filed within 6 hours by medical institute's head in case of violence against on-duty healthcare worker

It is official. If any on-duty healthcare worker faces violence, the head of the medical institution is required to file a First Information Report (FIR) within six hours of the incident. This is coming directly from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The decision was taken to make sure that action is taken immediately so that there is no delay in addressing the issue. Also, this increases accountability as far as cases of violence against medical staff members are concerned.

This is what the office memorandum date August 16 exactly said:

"Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against Doctors and other healthcare staff in Government Hospitals. A number of Health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient's attendants.

In view of above, It is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident."

The letter was signed by Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services.