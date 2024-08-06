Bengal school jobs row: SC to hear in September plea of Bengal challenging Calcutta HC order

Today, Tuesday, August 6, the Supreme Court of India stated that the pleas of the Government of West Bengal, including others, against a Calcutta High Court order that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government as well as government-aided schools, will be heard in September.

All the parties have time till August 16 to file responses regarding the case. This time was granted by a bench which was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The bench also comprised Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

"Time for filing the written submissions for the petitioners in the West Bengal group of matters will be extended till next Friday," the CJI said.

Also, the bench directed the nodal counsel to come up with a common compilation of the records in e-format and to make sure that the judgements delivered by the parties were all listed in one set of PDF documents.

The top court, which has been hearing 33 petitions on the high court's April 22 judgment on the matter, has now fixed a final hearing in September.

The top court on May 7 granted a major relief to teachers and non-teaching staff of West Bengal whose services were invalidated by the high court on the grounds of irregularities in the appointment process.

It, however, permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with its probe and said it could also investigate members of the state Cabinet, if needed.