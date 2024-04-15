Business case competition SM IGNITE launched by Badruka School of Management

The Badruka School of Management (BSM), has introduced BSM IGNITE which stands for Ideas Generating New Innovative Ventures Entrepreneurially. This is a business case competition where final-year students and early-stage career professionals across India can participate in.

BSM IGNITE is an opportunity for individuals to transform their business ideas into upcoming ventures. Further advantages of the competition include ample networking opportunities for young aspirants to engage with like-minded individuals plus to find potential partners, and investors.

The participants will gain recognition and visibility through BSM’s digital channels, website exposure, and nationwide media coverage which will elevate their presence in the entrepreneurial landscape. Additionally, students will benefit from valuable insights and mentorship provided by industry experts, faculty members, and experienced entrepreneurs.

Competition Timeline & Guidelines

- Round 1 consists of an online qualifying quiz which will close on April 29, 2024.

- Participants scoring above 70% in Round 1 qualify for Round 2 on May 6, 2024.

- Round 2 participants will have to submit an executive summary and elevator pitch. Also, they will receive exclusive merchandise from the institute.

- Top 25% of Round 2 participants advance to Round 3 for in-person presentations in Hyderabad on May 18, 2024.

- Round 3 finalists bag national spotlight from BSM.

The competition will be overseen by a distinguished panel of judges, including Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, Director of Badruka School of Management and former Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal University and Bennett University.

Joining him are Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-Innovation at IIIT (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) Hyderabad and former Interim Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana; as well as Aditya Vuchi, Co-Founder and CEO of MediaMint, and CEO of Doosra.