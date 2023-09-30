In a tragic incident, a Class VI student from Chandanagar, Hyderabad died by suicide yesterday, September 29, by jumping from a building's 15th storey. This unfortunate event took place not less than a few days after a Class X boy in Shamshabad jumped to his death from the 35th storey of the My Home Bhooja apartments building in the city.

Ahana, a 12-year-old student at Tellapur's Glendale Academy, was identified as the deceased. Her father works for a software company in Hyderabad. The family relocated to the city from Uttar Pradesh ten years ago, reports The New Indian Express.

Ahana apparently took this drastic step soon after arriving home from her Math tuition, which she attended in the same Chandanagar Aparna Sarovar Apartments as her parents.

She allegedly had no interest in attending Math tuition on Friday. She left her house at around 4.50 pm under parental pressure, went straight to her apartment's 15th floor, and plunged to her death.

Every day, at around 3:03 pm , Ahana would attend Math tuition after returning home from school.

Following the incident, police filed a case under Section 174 (enquiry and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Rise in student suicides in Telangana

Hyderabad has seen an unprecedented rise in student suicides this year alone. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics state that Telangana ranks among the top of the country in this matter every year. The most common cause of student suicides has been observed to be academic pressure.