An overseas consultancy, Global Study Link (GSL), organised Hyderbad's biggest study abroad expo on September 17 at Mercure, Hyderabad. As per a press statement put out by GSL, the event, "brought together over 300 students and some of the renowned university delegates from across the globe."

Briefing about how the expo was a successful event, it said, "The Expo showcased the tremendous enthusiasm among Indian students for pursuing higher education abroad. It was a one-stop destination for students seeking opportunities to study overseas and explore a plethora of academic possibilities."



"The event featured representatives from prestigious universities and colleges worldwide, including institutions from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and many other countries. Students had the unique opportunity to engage directly with these delegates, gaining insights into various courses, scholarship options, and application processes," it went on to add.



Additionally, participants had the chance to interact with education experts and get their questions answered, ensuring they were well-prepared for their journey towards higher education overseas. The event aimed to simplify the complex process of studying abroad, making it accessible to a wider audience of students, it further said.

With a successful event in Hyderabad, the consultancy has another expo scheduled to happen in Delhi on September 29 at The Metropolitan Hotel.