Delay in the appointment of guest faculty to government first-grade colleges under Mangalore University has affected undergraduate (UG) students and rendered the guest lecturers jobless, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

There are around 700 guest lecturers in Dakshina Kannada with 37 government first-grade colleges under Mangalore University including Udupi and Kodagu districts. All over Karnataka, there are around 10,000 guest lecturers.

Dheeraj Kumar, a guest lecturer from Mangaluru and DK President of Guest Lecturers, Hitarakshana Samiti, said colleges have reopened already in Dakshina Kannada from August 23 but as per the government notification process of appointing guest faculty will be delayed by more than a month.

"Colleges under Davanagere University also reopened in August last week whereas in other universities, examinations are still going on and in some varsities, evaluation is going on. So, the problem now is only for Mangalore and Davangere universities," he said.

Guest lecturers are appointed for a period of 10 months or till the last working day of the varsity. A student said that at present, they are having only two to three hours of classes and then sent home due to the non-availability of staff. Delays in the appointment of faculty will put a burden on the faculty as they will get limited time to complete the syllabus, stated The New Indian Express report.

"We guest lecturers are jobless for more than a month and students will be deprived of classes for over 40 days," he added.

Meanwhile, remuneration for evaluation is pending for guest faculty due to a fund crunch at Mangalore University. Guest lecturers submitted a memorandum to Mangalore University's acting vice-chancellor to ensure evaluation remuneration is paid as soon as possible and also pressure the government to appoint the guest lecturers without delay.

"Each faculty is paid around Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000 depending on the number of days of evaluation remuneration and the results are already out, but the payment is pending as authorities are citing fund crunch. Authorities have assured us to pay it within two months. Guest lecturers are affected due to delay in appointment to first-grade colleges and non-payment of remuneration for evaluation," Dheeraj said.

Ramegowda, Joint Director, Department of Collegiate Education told The New Indian Express that the process of appointment of guest faculty is delayed by a few weeks as the government has issued a fresh order rescheduling the same.

"Government has rescheduled the appointment process with a fresh notification with an option for those from Kalyana Karnataka to claim reservation. Earlier applications were sought in September first week and the faculty were supposed to join by September 16. But now, since it has been rescheduled and counselling will take place by September 28, they have to report in October first week," he said