On its 103rd Foundation Day, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University conferred its highest award Imtiaz-e-Jamia on veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The celebrations were held on Sunday, October 29, at the university campus.

The Imtiaz-e-Jamia was originally instituted to give due recognition to Indians for their contributions towards the betterment of society, as per a report by The New Indian Express. Notably, Sharmila Tagore has been a recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema.

Additionally, at the event, "JMI VC Prof Najma Akhtar, Chief Guest of the function Dr SK Sarin, Founder & Director, ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi) and Ms Sharmila Tagore were given Guard of Honour by NCC cadets (sic)," shared the university, through a tweet today, October 30.

The Jamia Flag was unfurled by the VC and other guests during the event, and the newly constructed Centenary Gate was also inaugurated by them, the varsity added. JMI shared several photos of the event as well on X.

The connection between Sharmila Tagore and the university dates back to 2017, when she came to Jamia to launch the first film club at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, according to The New Indian Express.