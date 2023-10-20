It was alleged that the Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu issued a circular which has created quite a buzz on social media platforms, stated a report in The New Indian Express. It ordered its officials not to perform any pooja or worshipping of idols inside the facility during the days of Ayudha pooja, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The content was addressed to officials of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital including the medical superintendent, resident medical officer, administrators, and nursing superintendents.

The circular stated that officials or subordinates have been prohibited from placing photos or deities of gods during Ayudha Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja, festivals which will be coming up in a few days.

“If there are religious portraits in hospital wards or in any other area, it is advised that they be removed to ensure there are no problems,” the circular read.

BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how the Tamil Nadu government is targeting an “important cultural ritual”. Soon BJP state unit chief K Annamalai also commented on it.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, R Murugesan, stated, "This is a fake circular, the contents are completely misleading and wrong. I don't know how it was circulated in social media circles and other platforms. Last night, I received this circular and I was shocked and I immediately informed the Tiruppur district administration about it."