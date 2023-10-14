Students, women and persons with disabilities (PwD) of Odisha, here's some good news for you.

The Government of Odisha announced concessional bus fares for students, women and PwDs. This was done under the location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI) scheme. The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, recently launched the scheme and the official notification by the Commerce and Transport department is now out, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Women, students and PwDs will need to pay a flat fare of Rs 5 and Rs 10 for availing block and district connectivity services, respectively, irrespective of the distance they travel.

Non-AC bus services have been launched for block connectivity and AC bus services for district connectivity by the state government.



The bus fare for a non-AC bus is:

- Rs 5 up to 10 km

- Rs 10 for 11-20 km

- Rs 15 for 21-40 km

- Rs 25 for 41-60 km

- Rs 30 for 61-80 km

For the passengers, one has to pay:

- Rs 10 for travelling up to 10 km in an AC bus

- Rs 20 for 11-20 km

- Rs 40 for 21-40 km

- Rs 60 for 41-60 km

- Rs 80 for 61-80 km

"Concession in bus fare is a big incentive for women, who often have to work to augment family incomes, and students, who travel long distances for higher education. It will save a big chunk of money on commuting expenses," said an official.