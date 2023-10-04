The University Grants Commission (UGC) has termed as many as 20 universities in India as face and the highest number of such institutions are in Delhi followed by those in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and West Bengal, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of these universities, UGC mentions that they feature in the list of "fake universities" as they are not a "university" within the meaning of Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, but engaged in the business of conferring degrees or using the word 'university' with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students by awarding fake degrees.

"It has become a matter of concern as many students are becoming victims of the fraudulent act of your institution," stated the letter.

They were also asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days stating that their institution is not awarding any degree.

"If no response is received from your side within the stipulated period, UGC shall be compelled to take strict action, including legal action against your university," the letter said.



The eight "fake universities" from Delhi are:

- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University in Alipur

- Commercial University Ltd, Darya Ganj

- United Nations University

- Vocational University

- ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place

- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) in Rohini

Uttar Pradesh

- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow

West Bengal

- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Andhra Pradesh:

- Christ New Testament Deemed University in Guntur

- Bible Open University of India in Visakhapatnam

Maharashtra

- Raja Arabic University in Nagpur



Puducherry

- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education



The UGC has also written to the state government's Department of Higher Education and Principal Secretaries, urging them to take appropriate action against the fake institutions in their respective states.