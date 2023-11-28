Seven students from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), located in the Kashmir valley were arrested on Monday, November 27, for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final. Today, November 28, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti termed the arrest as "shocking".

The students were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrest, and subsequently an investigation was initiated based on a complaint by a non-local student who alleged that his collegemates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia, as per a report by PTI.

The students have been booked under various sections of the UAPA as well as the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police officials said. Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, has also requested the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue.



"Disconcerting & shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists & now students reveals the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K. Hearts & minds of people through barrel of a gun (sic)," she said in a post on X.

Speaking to the media, Mufti questioned later, “Sports is sports. Our PM, and many before him, have gone to watch matches and cheer for the team that plays well. They cheer for the opposition team too. In J-K they claim things are fine, then why so much fear and paranoia over some students celebrating Australia's win?”

“You have to win the hearts and minds of the people of J-K. How many will you put in jail? I have said this before as well that there is an ideology and you cannot cage an ideology. Youth, journalists, are being booked under UAPA, which is for terrorists. Now, they are using this for students and ruining their career,” she added, as per PTI.