An Indian student, pursuing a master's degree at the University of Tasmania, remains in a medically-induced coma following an alleged assault in Australia earlier this month, as per a report by IANS.



The incident took place at around 4.20 am on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania and the student was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospital soon after the attack, Sydney-based broadcaster, SBS reported.



His right lung reportedly collapsed and he had to undergo brain surgery, a procedure lasting several hours, added IANS.



Shortly after the incident, police took 25-year-old Benjamin Dodge Collings into custody, and charged him with criminal code assault, an offence carrying a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.



Collings was granted a magistrate bail and he is scheduled to return to court on December 4. Police told SBS Hindi that there is no evidence to suggest that the incident was racially motivated.



The victim's friends said that his family back in Assam do not have passports to travel to Australia.



The University of Tasmania's Media Director, Ben Wild, said they have been in regular touch with the family and have assigned a manager to the case, along with translators, liaison, accommodation and other support, SBS Hindi reported.



"The case has gone through the court system as well and we are very limited in what we can say," he said.