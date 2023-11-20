With the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) Phase-2 construction about to conclude, multiple blocks of the campus are aspiring for GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) – Green Building Rating.

GRIHA Council, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), organised a green tour of the IIT Hyderabad campus on November 18, 2023. The objective of the green tour was to raise awareness among the delegates regarding the operations of a sustainable building and concepts of energy conservation, renewable energy, water saving and sustainable designs, among others.

The tour included interactive sessions with the project's architect and green building consultant, along with experts from GRIHA Council, where the delegates will learn about the operation and maintenance schedules and protocols of operating a green building covering the design, construction and operational stages.

The Green Tour facilitates the exploration of sustainable building concepts, fostering awareness and knowledge dissemination among professionals, students, and stakeholders.

Prof BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, applauded the successful Green Tour conducted by GRIHA Council, showcasing IITH's commitment to sustainability, and said, “With over 50 participants exploring our campus's eco-friendly designs, IIT Hyderabad's imminent Phase-2 completion aligns with aspirations for GRIHA Green Building Rating. The tour, a precursor to the 15th GRIHA Summit, epitomises IIT Hyderabad's dedication to sustainable practices."

"It is essential for our youth to know the significance of energy conservation, renewable energy, and water-saving techniques. IIT Hyderabad's pledge to not only contribute to the green building discourse but also actively cultivate a sustainable society, positioning the institution as a beacon of environmental responsibility,” he added.