The Delhi High Court, today, Friday, November 3, directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to decide representation seeking change in the books of history pertaining to the construction of the Taj Mahal, claiming there is no historical evidence of demolition of the palace of Raja Man Singh and fresh construction of Taj Mahal on the same site.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed ASI to decide on a representation made by Surjit Singh Yadav, President Hindu Sena (NGO) while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a change in books of history in regards to construction of Taj Mahal, reported ANI.

The plea further sought direction to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out an investigation about the age of the Taj Mahal including the existence of the palace of Raja Man Singh as of December 31, 1631, on the site of the Taj Mahal, in Agra and to file a report before the court.

The plea claimed that the wrong historical facts were being taught and exhibited to the public and people at large related to the construction of the Taj Mahal.

Petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav also claimed that the cause of action arose when the Archeological Survey of India absolved itself from taking a stand on these queries by stating that these queries are a matter of deep study and research.

The petitioner claimed that the ASI website has provided contradictory information on the Taj Mahal.