In order to promote the interests of the tribal population in Jammu and Kashmir, the Tribal Affairs Department in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, May 26, has decided to begin its highest-ever disbursement of scholarships among the students of the tribal community, under various scholarship schemes, according to IANS.



The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has ensured that scholarships worth Rs 45 crore, which is the highest ever disbursement, be given to support the educational needs of the tribal students pursuing courses pre-matric and post-matric levels, graduate and post-graduate levels.



Tribal Affairs Secretary, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said, "A total amount of Rs 45 crore shall be credited through DBT mode to the bank account of the beneficiaries under pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarship schemes." He further added that the government's initiative is to empower such integral communities of the society which can be achieved through education.



The secretary said that the education of tribal students is the top priority for the Jammu and Kashmir government.



He also stated that due to the migration of the process on the National Scholarship Portal and its integration with the PFMS (Public Fund Management System), the whole process has been made transparent and user-friendly.