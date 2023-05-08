In less than 12 hours after the Class X (SSC) Board exam results were announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Saturday, May 6, two students allegedly died by suicide for failing to clear the exam. The rise in student suicides after the announcement of Board exam results has become a growing concern for the state.

A 16-year-old girl hailing from OD Cheruvu Mandal in the Sri Satya Sai district and a 15-year-old girl from Paypili Mandal in the Nandyal district have ended their lives. According to OD Cheuruv mandal sub-inspector, the student, Gopi, studied at Kondakamarla Zilla Parishad school, and was left dejected on not finding her name not in the passed category. Followed by this, she took the extreme step, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

Likewise, the girl in Paypili died by suicide at her residence after learning that she had secured only 26 marks in the Mathematics paper. The deceased was a student of Kastruiba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayam (KGBV). Two cases have been separately registered soon after the incidents were reported.

At the same time, a 16-year-old student of Putluru Mandal in the Anantapur district attempted suicide after he secured 460 marks out of 600. According to the police, the boy was demoralised after the results were out. He allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming pesticides. However, his family members noticed this and rushed him to the hospital. His health condition is reported to be stable.

Ten students take life in less than 72 hours of the results announcement

Similar cases of alleged death by suicide were reported in Andhra Pradesh after the Intermediate results were declared last week. At least 10 Class XI and XII students had taken their lives in less than 72 hours. Taking cognisance of the increasing student suicide cases, State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana advised parents to keep an eye on their children and asked them not to let the students feel discouraged for scoring poorly or failing the exam.

The minister said that students who were unable to clear the SSC exam must be encouraged to take up the advanced supplementary examination, which will be conducted from June 2-10. He further said that the government would conduct special classes for such government school students at a few selected institutions across the districts.

Doctors advice

Speaking further about the situation, noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy said that parents should be more responsible than the school management in preventing suicidal tendencies among their children, especially those appearing for the Class X and Intermediate exams. “Parents have to develop a positive attitude towards their children and help them in turning failure into success,” he said.

Dr Reddy offered suggestions like encouraging students to play games can help inculcate sportsmanship. "The government must think of different ways to promote recreation for the children apart from academics," he added. Meanwhile, President of the World Congress of Psychiatrists Professor B Govind Reddy opined that the decline in the culture of joint families in the state is one of the key reasons for an increase in suicidal tendencies among students, as per TNIE.