In an attempt to keep children interested in studies during the summer vacation, the Jajpur administration in the state of Odisha, has started the holiday homework programme for school students from May 1, reported The New Indian Express.

The Help Desk

Inaugurating the help desk at the District Project Office (DPO) on Monday, May 2, District Education Officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Giri, said that the holiday homework programme is meant for students enrolled in Classes I to X. The help desk will be manned by four teachers including subject experts to guide the students in their homework.

A help desk with toll-free number 18003459533 has been set up at the DPO, Samagra Shikshya, at Jajpur town for monitoring purposes on a daily basis during the vacation. "The students can clarify their doubts regarding homework and assignment by calling the toll-free number. Teachers will help them in solving their problems," he said.



Assistance by trained teachers

Sources from the district education office said the four graduate-trained teachers in Arts and Science will be present at the help desk in two shifts, from 6 am to 6 pm, excluding Sundays and public holidays. For successful implementation of the programme, headmasters of all schools across the district have been asked to assign classes to teachers, as told to The New Indian Express.



The teachers will contact students and their parents to understand the progress they have made in learning activities during holidays, as per the prescribed instructions and guidelines by the School and Mass Education department. The headmasters will maintain a teacher-wise record of the number of students undertaking learning activities.

All school students have been given the holiday assignment to utilise their time in learning activities during summer vacation. Apart from students, teachers and parents can also contact the help desk team for assistance. Assistant DEO Krutibas Barik, District Science Supervisor Bishnu Charan Panda and Pedagogy Coordinator Rajesh Kumar Kar Mohapatra will monitor and supervise the programme.