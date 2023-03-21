Five boys were injured after a clash broke out between student groups of two different schools in Delhi, a police official said on Tuesday, March 21. Further, the police added that six students have been apprehended, as stated in a report by IANS.



The groups were from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Karawal Nagar and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Khajuri Khas. How did the incident happen? At around 3.10 pm on Monday, March 20, the police received a call regarding a quarrel between school students in Karawal Nagar.

Giving details, the official said, "On the spot, it was found that five students of the Karawal Nagar school sustained injuries, including stab injuries and were admitted in GTB Hospital. The assailants, who were also school students, were identified. So far six boys have been apprehended."

One of the students of the Government School in Karawal Nagar, who was apprehended by the police, revealed that three days ago, while he was riding his bike near Dayalpur Bus Stand, a few boys from another school had stopped him. "They asked him about his school and the reason why he was riding the bike near their school. When he resisted their bullying, they had beaten him up. There was no MLC made. He then gathered his friends and they all planned revenge and assaulted the other school students on Monday afternoon," said the official.

"There is no communal angle in the entire episode. There is no gathering anywhere in the area," said the official. Further, the investigation is in progress and a case of attempt to murder and under other relevant sections of the IPC was registered, the official added.