As per the Economic Survey of Delhi 2022-23, the Delhi government has the highest budgetary allocation for education among all other states. The budget allocation for the education department by the Delhi government is 20.5 per cent, as stated in a report by PTI.

The survey report was presented in the Assembly on Monday, March 20. Further, it also mentioned that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University increased its intake capacity to 7,933 (during 2022-23) as compared to 6,258 during 2021-22. Additionally, the government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98 per cent in class XII and 97 per cent in class X during the academic session 2021-22.

About 32,406 students got admission via a centralised online draw of lots for admission under the Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS & DG) category for the academic session 2022-23, the survey added.

Outcome budget

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's outcome budget which was also presented in the assembly on Monday, said that more than 90 per cent of government schools have been marking the attendance of their students online every day, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, it said that CCTV Cameras have been commissioned in 83 per cent of Delhi government schools and 11 new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) have been added to the existing schools during 2022-23. As per the outcome budget, the Business Blasters programme provided seed money of Rs 2,000 each to 2 lakh students and generated 41,000 new business ideas in 2022-23.