A total of 1,500 teachers are working in non-minority government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu facing challenges due to the condition that they should qualify TET Examination, said coordinators

Tamil Nadu Government aided non-minority School Teachers Federation requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to grant exemption from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examination for the teachers who are working in non-minority schools in the state.

In this regard, they released a press statement and the Tamil Nadu Government aided non minority School Teachers Federation Coordinators A Sandhru, S Boopathi and K Sivagnanam jointly said that a total of 1500 teachers are working in non-minority government aided schools across the state facing challenges due to the condition that they should qualify TET Examination.

However, in the year 2017, teachers working in government schools got an exemption. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Government has given exemption from TET examination to minority school teachers in the same year on the condition that they have to get refresher training.

Assurances given

Speaking more about their concerns, the coordinators said, "During the AIADMK period, then Minister for Education K Sengottaiyan assured to give exemption to the 1500 non-minority school teachers across the state provided they should get one week refresher training. However, the GO did not release."

Further, they said that by citing that the candidates have not qualified for the TET examination, the Tamil Nadu Government denied the benefits of promotion and maternity leave. However, they are rendering their service in a good manner and giving good results in their concerned schools.

Therefore, they urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to give exemption to the 1500 teachers working in non-minority schools across the state by qualifying for TET examination on par with minority and government school teachers, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.