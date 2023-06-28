The online application deadline for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) has been deferred till Thursday, June 29 up to 8 pm by the Council of Architecture.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official NATA website, nata.in.

The third NATA test is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the examination was Wednesday, July 27.

NATA is the entrance examination for admission into BArch programmes offered by universities/institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the council, said a report by Hindustan Times.

To apply for the exam, follow these simple steps:

1) Log in to the official website, www.nata.in

2) Click on the "NATA-2023 registration" link on the homepage

3) Register by giving the required details and login to apply

4) Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

5) Submit the form and don't forget to save a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the NATA website for further information about the examination and admission process.