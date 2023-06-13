Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, announced that the varsity will extend every help needed to the 700 Indian students who might face deportation due to fake college admission offer letters by a few fraudulent consultants.

While speaking at the varsity's annual convocation that was held on Friday, June 9, Sandhu said, "Our government is working closely with their counterparts in Canada to resolve the issue which we are hopeful will happen soon."

He added that the university will provide every possible help to these students if they are deported.

“We will give them admission and enroll them in the same batches. Their credit score mapping will be carried out properly so that the credits earned by them in their previous institutions are not wasted. Bridge courses will also be offered to them if any gap is found during the credit score mapping. The university will make sure that they do not face any loss,” he added.

The university is also exploring starting a helpline number for the affected students and their families.

Many Indian immigrant students in Canada, largely from Punjab, have been under the threat of deportation from Canada over a case of fake documents, reports have revealed.