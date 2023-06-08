The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by next week, shared the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday, June 7. This was reported by The New Indian Express.

It was learnt that the NTA assured the parliamentary committee on education that the exam results of NEET UG will be announced in the next week. "It will be done. NTA is working on it," shared the UGC chief when asked about when the NEET UG results will be declared.



The parliamentary committee on education met to discuss various issues with the officials from the Ministry of Education and heads of various regulators when the topic of NEET UG results came up.

It may be recalled that NEET UG was deferred in Manipur owing to the law and order situation that prevailed in the state. The aspirants were given the opportunity to take the exam from 10 cities, including Delhi. In Manipur, the exam was conducted on June 6, Tuesday.

As per officials, the exam on May 7 saw an attendance of 97.7%.

The results of the NEET PG exam will be available on the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the OMR response sheet and answer key.