On Thursday, June 8, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that the school textbooks will be revised this year. He also added that the revision is done keeping in mind the interests of the students.

He said that the matter has been proposed and will soon be placed before the cabinet to seek its consent.

While speaking to reporters Bengaluru, he said that there are reports that state that the textbooks won't be revised this year but talks are underway to initiate the changes this academic year itself, as reported by the PTI.

He also added that, "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course, those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

The minister said that the decision will be taken based on the advice of the experts and discussions will take place regarding what is necessary and what can be omitted.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the chief minister it will be placed before the cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

The minister did not delve into the details when asked about the inclusion of the chapters that the previous BJP government had included such as the speech of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers and the writings of noted literary figures.

The BJP government had initially refuted the allegations but subsequent rectifications were made in a few cases.