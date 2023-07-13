In the Andhra Pradesh High Court, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) was filed on July 12, Wednesday. This petition questioned the appointment of T Janakiram as the new Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR Horticultural University which was allegedly done by circumventing the regular procedure, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Daru Naik, former Chairman, APST Cooperative Finance Corporation and Dr Chakradhar of YSR district filed the PIL. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao were hearing the plea. The division bench directed the Andhra Pradesh government and T Janakiram to file counters and regarding the same, issued notices to them. The next hearing of the case will happen on August 9.

Though the committee of search and selection did not recommend any names for the post of the VC, the appointment came through, argued the counsel from the petitioners' side, G Kavita. Hence, she said, that the appointment is illegal and should be dismissed.

In more news from Andhra Pradesh, Jujjuvarapu Charles John, a student from Vijayawada, was chosen for International Air and Space Program (IASP) 2023 at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This programme offers a chance for students to engage in educational activities surrounding aerospace exploration. However, his family's financial situation has become a significant obstacle in the pursuit of his aspirations.