Placement Day is often the most awaited day in a graduate’s life. It becomes a day of celebration in a parents' life as well as they see their ward as a young professional. Not to forget, it remains a victorious day in teachers’ life as they behold their students as a nurtured plant.

St Martin’s Engineering College, Hyderabad, an autonomous institute, celebrated a festival of placements today, July 8, for the academic year 2022-23. There have been over 1,160 offers made and the student achievers have been placed in over 60 multi-national companies (MNCs).

Being the Group Director of St Martin’s Engineering College, it is Dr P Santosh Kumar Patra’s significant and lucid vision of the procedure that transforms the lives of students through perceiving quality education, solid foundation and secured professional life. It is his dream to see every passout student being offered multiple/numerous appointment letters and the student should be in a position to opt for the company rather than the company opting for the candidate. Now, St Martin’s students’ placement is 100% and everyone has received an appointment letter.

The Placement Day was successfully conducted with the zeal and enthusiasm of the participants with the iconic guest Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Government of Telangana. The occasion was graced by legendary personalities from various MNCs and the guests of honour were Vijay Mavurappu, Director, Global Human Resources, Cyient and Subramanian S, Senior Country Lead - Early Talent Programs, BP Global (Engineering).

Chief guest Ch Malla Reddy congratulated all the students, parents and college faculty on bagging the tremendous placement record. The guests of honour appreciated all the placed students, advised them on how to deliver their best services for any company’s growth and their individual professional development.

Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy; Executive Director G Chandrasekhar Yadav; Directors M Rajsekhar Reddy, G Rajsekhar Yadav and G Jaikisan Yadav Garu expressed their extreme happiness on reaching the remarkable milestone in the two-decade-long journey of St Martin’s Engineering College. They conveyed their best wishes to the achievers and appreciated them for their placements. By appreciating faculty members, they also shared that behind every great achievement is a dreamer of great dreams.