Following the direction from the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), Government Arts College, Coimbatore located in Tamil Nadu increased 190 additional seats in undergraduate (UG) courses this academic year, 2023-2023, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per an officer from the college, the Government Arts College, Coimbatore is offering 1,433 seats in 21 undergraduate (UG) courses. "Recently, DCE gave permission to increase the seats up to 20% in the undergraduate courses if there is a need. Based on need, we have increased the seats in Computer Science and Commerce stream," the official confirmed.

"On this, as many as 193 seats have been increased. Following it, we conduct the admission for these seats from July 4 to 7. Candidates who did not apply for admission so far can attend the admission process. The admission will be conducted based candidate's marks and reservation," he said.

Besides, the classes for first-year students who joined arts and science colleges begin at colleges from today, July 3.

It may be recalled that with the Tamil Nadu Government allowing arts and science colleges to increase seats by up to 20% in all branches of UG courses this year due to the rise in demand, many colleges were gearing up to hike seats in courses like BCom, BBA and BCA.