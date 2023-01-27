The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has been asked to admit at least 60 students under the domicile reservation by the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN.

The minister informed Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, Bengaluru, in a letter on Thursday, January 26, that 13 of the 45 students who were admitted under the domicile reservation for the academic year 2022–2023 were selected under the All India quota. “It is clearly laid down that if a candidate qualifies for admission in regulation under the All India Category, they shall be considered only against the All India Quota seat and not against the seats identified under State Domicile Reservation,” he said stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister highlighted that other NLSIUs had implemented domicile reservation, ensuring that 25% of students were from the state, with the exception of those who qualified for the All India quota. He directed NLSIU, Bengaluru, to make sure that 60 students would be taken into consideration for the domicile reservation during the academic year 2023–2024.

“In case this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be immediately rectified. If it cannot be corrected this way, the university should prepare a revised selection list considering the supernumerary criteria,” he said, adding that 13 students selected under the all-India quota being considered part of the domicile reservation meant that 13 state students were deprived of the opportunity to study at NLSIU, as reported by The New Indian Express.