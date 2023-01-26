A day after brawls between Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School and St Joseph College students took place during the Republic Day parade practice, the Sainik School in Lucknow rusticated six students, fired one staff member and issued a show cause notice to another staff member.

The Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), in the meantime, has filed a complaint against Sainik School cadets with District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, stated a report by IANS. According to the letter, 74 students from St Joseph College were abused and assaulted by boys from Sainik School.



Additionally, 25 female bagpipe players, who were accompanying students, were made fun of by Sainik School boys. Sainik School Principal Col Rajesh Raghav, said, "It all started with a verbal spat between the students of St Joseph School and Sainik School. It soon turned ugly and both groups came to blows. The incident was out in the open and that too in broad daylight,” he said.

He also added, “I immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. In a complaint letter by UPSA, it has been said that school cadets were involved in violence and students of St Joseph were on the receiving end. It is a pack of lies. Both groups were at fault as students of both groups got wounded. As far as the charges of harassment are concerned, it is clear that the issue is being stretched to a dirty level.”



"Soon after the incident, the school withdrew its contingent from the RD Parade, in which we win prizes almost every year. A staff member who escorted the cadets has been terminated while another has been issued a show cause notice. Though the incident is condemnable and a matter of concern, this volley of baseless allegations and portraying the students of St Joseph as holy cows is equally unfortunate," he stated.



The administration of Sainik School, according to the authorities, accepted moral responsibility and several actions bear witness to this.



Anil Agarwal, Founding Manager of St Joseph College, also complained to Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shirodkar, district magistrate Suryapal Ganwar, director general of school education Vijay Kiran Anand and District Inspector of All Schools Rakesh Kumar.



"Our school Principal Amita Singh informed that students of Sainik School are beating up our students with belts and boots. She told that one of our Class IX girl students was harassed by a boy from Sainik School during rehearsals. The girl's brother who is our Class IX student was also part of the parade and had a fight with that boy," said Agarwal.

