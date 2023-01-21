A study group led by an expert from Mizoram University (MZU) has been formed by the Mizoram government to gather data on its claimed border territories for submission to the Assam government. This research committee was established as part of the border negotiations between Mizoram and Assam that occurred in Guwahati in November 2020.



Professor J Doungel, a political science instructor at Mizoram University (MZU), was selected as the convener of the study group at a boundary committee meeting presided over by Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana. Lalthiamsanga, the department's joint secretary, was appointed as the member secretary, according to an official statement on Friday, January 20. The study committee will collect and analyse data on the ethnic makeup of the population, the geographical extent of the village territories, and other relevant information to support the state's claims about its border.



During border talks on November 17, 2020, Mizoram and Assam agreed that Mizoram would submit a list of villages, their areas, geographical extent, the ethnic makeup of the population, and other relevant information within three months to support its claim. Regional committees from both sides will be established to review this information and reach a mutually agreeable resolution to the contentious border issues stated a PTI report.