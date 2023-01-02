As north India battles a severe cold wave, schools in various states are struggling to hit the ground running at the start of this new year. While schools in Haryana have declared a winter break until January 15, schools in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh will be closed until January 4 in light of the weather conditions.

However, schools in Lucknow will function from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm until January 10 for Classes I to VIII, according to an order issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate on Monday, January 2. The step has been taken in view of the student's interests and health, the order said.

News agency ANI reported that on Sunday, January 1, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of Classes I to XII of all recognised schools in the district till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave and excessive fog. "Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured," DM Anuj Singh stated. The order was immediately made available to all schools in the Sitapur district through WhatsApp so parents could be informed on time.

In Gorakhpur as well, the DM directed the closure of government and other recognised schools from LKG to Class VIII for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold. In Varanasi, District Magistrate S Rajalingam announced that all schools from Class I to VIII will remain closed till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh.

"All schools from Classes I to VIII will remain closed. Along with this, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. The school closure order will apply to all primary schools, CBSE board, ICSE board, Madarsa board, etc," said the District Magistrate, according to a report by ANI.

On Saturday, December 31, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next five days.