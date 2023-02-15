XIM University (New Campus), Odisha is conducting its annual cultural management fest, Xamboree, presented by EVOS from February 17 to 19, 2023. The fest will be hosting the following artists in collaboration with TribeVibe and Swiggy SteppinOut as its sponsors:



February 17, 2023 – Samay Raina

February 18, 2023 – King and Lost Stories

February 19, 2023 – Yo Yo Honey Singh



Xamboree is hosted with the vision of creating an atmosphere for togetherness through cultural and business events, uniting the Xavier fraternity and beyond. The event is organised and managed entirely by XSTEC which is the Steering Committee of XIM University. It helps the university in building a culture of growth and sustainability through learning and entertainment. The Xavier’s Steering Committee has 10 verticals through which it ensures the smooth execution of university events at a large scale. XSTEC is facilitating the organisation of the following events for the academic year 2022-23 at the university campus:



Cultural events:

Runway Roll: Fashion Show Competition

Sonix: Battle of Bands

Footloose: Group Dance Competition

Battle it out: Street-Style Dance Competition

Dhwani: Solo Singing Competition

Tamasha: Street Play Competition



Business events:

XShots

Riddilonomics

Bulls Eye

Youth Parliament

Querka

Proact

Spardha

Attire Spectra

Origami

The Spectrum

Pehchaan: Stalls by SHG women

Pratiroopan: Live Pottery Workshop



Sports events:

FIFA

Futsal



The three days of Xamboree will bring forth lots of enjoyment, knowledge and a feeling of togetherness through the cultural, business and sports events at the university campus. All the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students, management, administration and supporting staff are eagerly waiting to host all of its guests. XIM University plans to serve everybody with sincerity and hospitality.