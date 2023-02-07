On February 7, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to Twitter to make NEET PG 2023 aspirants aware of a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding the rescheduling of the exam. The ministry on its official Twitter handle labelled the rescheduling notice as fake.



What does the fake notice say? The fake notice said the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 21 while the results for the same will be declared on June 20. But as per the official notice issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 examination admit card will be released on February 27 and the NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5. Followed by results around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Along with the fake note, the tweet by the ministry read, "#FakeNews This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding the rescheduling of the NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others."

Additionally, aspirants are demanding the postponement of the examination dates to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.