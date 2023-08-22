Karnataka State government is planning to increase the loan amount given to meritorious minority students from three lakh to five lakh rupees, revealed Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Speaking at the launch of schemes for the year 2023-24 formulated by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC) today, Tuesday, August 22, the minister said, “At present, the KMDC was giving a loan of Rs 3 lakh to those students who have taken the MBBS admission under the government quota and that amount may be increased to Rs 5 lakh. This would help the economically weaker students to pursue higher education.”

As per a report by ANI, Khan also mentioned that minority students studying abroad may also get a hike in the loan amount.

"Rs 20 lakh education loan being given to the minority students who study abroad in recognised universities to pursue degrees and post-graduation. It may be hiked to Rs 30 lakh with the help of KMDC. In the last three years, the state was not getting the National Minority Development Board schemes but after holding a meeting, now we are getting the annual grant of Rs 50 crore,” he added.

Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Manoj Jain, Director Jilani Mokashi, and KMDC Managing Director Mohammed Nasir were also present at the event, added ANI.