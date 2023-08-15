T giant Wipro said today, Wednesday, August 16 that it has launched a Centre of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE), which is located on the grounds of the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi, will promote applied research in generative AI, according to a release.

According to Wipro's Chief Technology Officer, Subha Tatavarti, the collaboration will improve their research and development capabilities in emerging areas like generative AI and connect them with a talent pool "for building advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems", reports PTI.

Wipro announced that teams from the Centre of Excellence will collaborate with each other to develop cutting-edge solutions utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other technologies.

Professor Mausam, Dean of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, stated, "Our students will gain valuable insight into problems relevant to the industry and learn about their technical know-how" through the CoE.

In July, Wipro announced a USD 1 billion investment plan over the following three years to advance its AI, data and analytics foundation, research and development and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to assist clients in embracing change and unlocking new value through AI.