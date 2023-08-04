In an attempt to encourage students to improve their non-academic abilities, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has asked the headmasters of government and aided schools to ensure that all students from Classes VI to IX actively participate in at least one club formed for the purpose.



For this, various clubs including literary, quiz, art, movie screening, and Vanavil Mandram for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) are available for students. Two periods are being allocated each week for the activities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

All the clubs will be headed by the headmaster, apart from a teacher in charge and a student as secretary. Headmasters should ensure that club activities are conducted each month till February, which will also be overseen by officials inspecting schools.

The schools will also conduct review writing, acting and short film contests, quiz competitions and science exhibitions. With regard to this, a total of 380 students (10 from each district) through block and district-level competitions will be chosen to participate in state-level workshops at the end of the academic year.

Talking about this, a school education department official said, "While most of these activities were introduced in the middle of the last academic year, we are hoping to streamline these initiatives. As 100 students will be taken on an educational tour for performing well in these activities, awareness about these activities among students has increased and we expect many of them to actively participate this year."