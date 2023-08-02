Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise, especially in schools. But what is conjunctivitis all about? Let's understand it here.



What is conjunctivitis?

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, conjunctivitis is caused by adenovirus, a common virus responsible for conjunctivitis, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Conjunctivitis is actually an inflammation of the conjunctiva, which is the thin clear tissue which lines the inner surface of the eyelid. It also covers the white area of the eye.

What are the symptoms of conjunctivitis?

Symptoms include:

- Eyes going red

- Irritation in the eyes

- Vision starts to blur

- One grows more sensitive to light

- Eyelids start to feel crusty

How does conjunctivitis spread?

Conjunctivitis spreads when one comes in contact with discharge from the eyes, nose or even throat of the person who has been infected via touch, coughing, sneezing, contact with contaminated fingers or objects and other such methods.

How long does it take to heal from conjunctivitis?

The infection usually heals in a week or ten days.

What can help when one is healing from conjunctivitis?

It is vital that one takes precautions to not infect others and adhere to prescribed treatment. One must also practice good hygiene habits like protecting the eyes and isolating oneself.

What can school management do?

School management can conduct special awareness programmes for students and make them aware of symptoms and what should one do when one is infected with conjunctivitis. The suggestion is that infected children should not be sent to school.