Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan have restored to an indefinite sit-in protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, starting today, April 26. They demand that seats for the Compulsory Medical Rotatory Internship (CMRI) be immediately allotted to those who qualified for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) this year. The students have decided not to leave the protest site unless the government responds.

According to an official National Medical Commission (NMC) notification, Rajasthan has 2,545 seats. However, seats to only 399 FMGs out of 1,365 applicants have been allotted by the state's Directorate of Medical Education (DME). In contrast to the NMC notification, the DME has stated that no more seats are available. A press release from the FMG Association reads, "966 children are still without seats and their future is in darkness."

Attempt to meet the authorities

The protest today, April 26, is the second over the issue in the state, with the former having taken place on April 12. It began around 10 am, and about 300-400 students participated in it, according to the press release. The document states that the FMGs took this step after trying to visit Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena three to four times regarding the seat allotment, without any result.

The FMGs submitted a letter to the Union Health Secretary over the matter on April 20, but are yet to receive a response, as informed by Dr Shahroz Khan, National Coordinator of China FMGs. He also mentions that the students are also frustrated over the fact that they now have to undergo two years of CMRI instead of one year.

It may be recalled that similar protests over the same issue had recently erupted in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir too.

Dr Khan shares a tweet by Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, Executive Member, Delhi Medical Council, which reads, "Practical solution to FMG internship issue - Allow internship in DNB institutes as in past, No point in two years internship, Make stipend negotiable..." The national coordinator says, "We want to question if such people of our field also think a 2-year internship is a waste of time, then why does NMC think it's useful."



Ray of hope?

On the other hand, a tweet by Dr Jitendra Singh, President of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), who belongs to Rajasthan, claims in a tweet, "Today @MoHFW_INDIA and NATIONAL Medical Commission (@NMC_IND) have assured us that the problem related to internship of FMG (Foreign Medical Graduate) will be resolved soon...."

Speaking about the matter, Dr Singh points out that the problems with CMRI are a nationwide issue. "If the government doesn't respond, we will be launching a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi." He also mentions that the FMGs are demanding decent stipends for the two years of internship.