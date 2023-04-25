Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Monday, April 24, that a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organised on Sunday, April 30 in all Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi government schools.

The education minister noted that parents are important stakeholders in the education model and appealed to all the parents to attend the meeting on Sunday, a report by PTI said.

“As you all know that for the AAP government, education is the highest priority department, we are going to initiate a similar model to MCD schools too. We are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th involving parents from both MCD and Delhi government schools," Atishi said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also stressed that parents play a vital role in their wards' education.

“That's the reason we are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th of April. Parents will have one-to-one communication with teachers," PTI quoted Oberoi.

Talking about how the MCD schools are important, she said, "MCD schools are primary schools up to the 5th standard. This builds the foundation of students.”

During the coming mega Parent-Teacher Meeting, parents will also judge the atmosphere and surroundings of the school, Oberoi added.