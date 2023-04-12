The Government Arts and Science College in Manapparai started in 2022 and has been functioning in a government school building in Pannappatti panchayat in the Manapparai Taluk as of now. As land for a permanent college campus has been identified in the same panchayat; concerned persons demanded that the college be constructed within the town as it would benefit students from other places as well, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The arts and science college in Manapparai offers five undergraduate (UG) courses as of now. And as new admissions for the next year are about to begin in May, a new place for a permanent structure for the college has been identified in the same panchayat. Speaking on this, a senior member from the CPI (Communist Party of India), T Indrajith, said, ''The place identified for the construction is 10 km away from Manapparai town and lacks regular bus services. If students are to come from Vaiampatty or the interior parts of the Manapparai taluk, they have to take two buses. Still, if the college gets constructed within the town, then students can commute easily even from far away places.''

"We have notified the district administration about available spaces in Manapparai town. However, they are reluctant to place it in town," he added. Further, from Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam for Tiruchy District, V Chidambaram, said, ''The arts and science college in Manapparai is a result of 50 years' demand by the local people. However, the proposed area for the construction has no long-term vision. Applications for art college come from various parts of the state and there is no rationale in placing it far away from the town.''

On the other hand, sources from the Tiruchy district administration said, ''First we identified a place in the Ponnappatti panchayat for the new college campus, then we were notified that the selected place comes under forest department, following which, we have selected another place in the same panchayat. We have received suggestions for moving the college to the town, we will decide upon it after reviewing it with all concerned parties.''